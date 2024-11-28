News & Insights

EverChina Int’l Holdings Reports Reduced Losses in 2024

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd (HK:0202) has released an update.

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd reported a significant reduction in losses for the six months ending September 2024, with a 63.8% decrease compared to the previous year, amounting to HK$67.7 million. Despite this improvement, the company decided not to distribute an interim dividend for the period. Additionally, the company’s total equity and net assets per share saw modest declines in comparison to earlier in the year.

