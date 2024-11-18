EverChina Int’l Holdings to Announce Interim Results

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd (HK:0202) has released an update.

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, where they will discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting may also include the declaration of an interim dividend and address other business matters. Investors are keenly watching for these announcements, which could influence the company’s stock performance.

