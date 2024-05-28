News & Insights

Stocks

Everbright Securities Reveals Board Structure

May 28, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including both executive and non-executive members, with Mr. Zhao Ling serving as Chairman. The company also outlined the structure of its four main Board committees, detailing the roles of each director within these committees. This organizational update highlights the company’s governance and oversight mechanisms.

For further insights into HK:6178 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.