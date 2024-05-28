Everbright Securities Reveals Board Structure

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including both executive and non-executive members, with Mr. Zhao Ling serving as Chairman. The company also outlined the structure of its four main Board committees, detailing the roles of each director within these committees. This organizational update highlights the company’s governance and oversight mechanisms.

