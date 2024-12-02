News & Insights

Everbright Securities Plans Key 2024 Meeting

December 02, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited is set to hold its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting on December 24, focusing on approving a resolution related to transactions with China Everbright Group Ltd. This meeting is significant for shareholders who wish to partake in strategic decisions affecting the company’s future partnerships. Investors should note the registration details to ensure their participation.

