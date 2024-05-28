News & Insights

Stocks

Everbright Securities Declares Final 2023 Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 2.803 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders’ approval on May 28, 2024. The dividend, to be paid in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098036, sets an ex-dividend date of June 11, 2024, and will be distributed on July 25, 2024. Withholding tax rates for individual and enterprise non-resident shareholders are set at a standard 10%.

For further insights into HK:6178 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.