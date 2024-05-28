Everbright Securities Declares Final 2023 Dividend

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 2.803 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders’ approval on May 28, 2024. The dividend, to be paid in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098036, sets an ex-dividend date of June 11, 2024, and will be distributed on July 25, 2024. Withholding tax rates for individual and enterprise non-resident shareholders are set at a standard 10%.

