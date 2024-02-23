Everbright Securities Company (SEHK:6178) Price Target Increased by 16.77% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for Everbright Securities Company (SEHK:6178) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an increase of 16.77% from the prior estimate of 4.74 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.82 to a high of 6.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.71% from the latest reported closing price of 5.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everbright Securities Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6178 is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 7,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,986K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6178 by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,774K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 878K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6178 by 6.23% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 848K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 727K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6178 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

