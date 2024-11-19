News & Insights

Everbright Securities Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.905 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, payable in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate for the conversion is set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.081442, with the payment date scheduled for January 17, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 2, 2024, and the record date of December 9, 2024.

