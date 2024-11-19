News & Insights

Everbright Securities Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H (HK:6178) has released an update.

Everbright Securities has announced the approval of a cash dividend distribution of RMB0.905 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, following its extraordinary general meeting. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2025, to shareholders registered by December 9, 2024. The meeting was conducted both in-person and online, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

