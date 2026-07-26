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Everbright Digital Prices Public Offering Of 4.293 Mln Ordinary Shares At $1.88/Shr

July 26, 2026 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL), an integrated marketing solutions provider, announced that it has priced public offering of 4.293 million ordinary shares at $1.88 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2026.

The comapny expects offering gross proceeds of about $8.07 mln before placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

Everbright intends to use offering net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

WestPark Capital, Inc. serves as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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