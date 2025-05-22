Everbright Digital Holdings Limited Completes Additional Share Issuance Raising Approximately $640,000

Everbright Digital Holdings issued 160,000 shares at $4.00 each, raising $640,000 for business expansion and development.

Everbright Digital Holdings Limited announced the issuance of an additional 160,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, generating approximately $640,000 in gross proceeds from the partial exercise of an underwriter's over-allotment option related to its initial public offering (IPO). The option closing date was May 22, 2025, and the shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EDHL." The company plans to use the net proceeds for marketing, business expansion, research and development, overseas business development, talent acquisition, and working capital. Dominari Securities LLC served as the lead underwriter for the IPO, with Revere Securities LLC as the co-underwriter.

Everbright Digital Holdings Limited successfully raised approximately $640,000 through the issuance of 160,000 ordinary shares, indicating positive investor interest and capital generation.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds for key strategic initiatives, including marketing, business expansion, and research and development, which may enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which can increase visibility and credibility among investors and the broader market.

The press release details a solid financial commitment through a firm underwriting arrangement, reflecting confidence from financial partners and potential for future growth.

Issuing additional shares may dilute existing shareholders' stakes, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among current investors.

The company raised only $640,000 from the additional share issuance, which may be perceived as insufficient for significant business expansion or research and development needs.

The listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market could suggest that the company is still establishing its market presence, which might raise concerns about its stability and long-term viability.

What is the purpose of the additional ordinary shares issued by Everbright?

The additional shares aim to fund marketing, business expansion, research and development, and working capital.

When did Everbright Digital’s ordinary shares begin trading?

The ordinary shares started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 17, 2025.

Who acted as the lead underwriter for Everbright's Offering?

Dominari Securities LLC served as the lead underwriter for the Offering.

What technologies does Everbright Digital focus on?

Everbright specializes in integrated marketing solutions, including metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality technologies.

How can investors obtain the final prospectus for the Offering?

Investors can request the final prospectus from Dominari Securities LLC via email or access it on the SEC's website.

HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everbright Digital Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright") (Nasdaq: EDHL), an integrated marketing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced that it has issued an additional 160,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of US$4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $640,000, before deducting underwriter discounts and other related expenses, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option in connection with the Company's previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering"). The option closing date was May 22, 2025. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol "EDHL".





The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the exercise of the over-allotment option for (i) marketing and business expansion; (ii) continued research and development of the Company's core technologies; (iii) business development overseas; (iv) talent acquisition and training; and (v) for working capital.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Dominari Securities LLC acted as the lead underwriter and Revere Securities LLC acted as co-underwriter for the Offering. Pacific Century Securities, LLC acted as an advisor to the Company. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the underwriters.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File Number: 333-285191) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 31, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Dominari Securities LLC by email at



info@dominarisecurities.com



, by standard mail to Dominari Securities LLC, 725 Fifth Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (212) 393-4500. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Everbright Digital Holding Limited







Everbright Digital Holding Limited is an integrated marketing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company conducts all operations in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiary, Hong Kong United Metaverse Limited. The Company is an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development, including metaverse stimulation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) design and creation, creative event planning and management, IP character creation and social media marketing.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





https://umeta.hk/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Everbright Digital Holding Limited







Leung Chun Yip, CEO





Email:



michael@umeta.hk





