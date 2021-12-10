Markets
EVBG

Everbridge Plunges On CEO's Resignation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) are falling more than 46% on Friday morning.

The company, that provides critical event management and national public warning software solutions had said on Thursday that its CEO, David Meredith intends to resign.

The board, though accepted his resignation, said that it is not related to the company's financial condition or internal controls or disclosure controls.

Patrick Brickley, CFO, and Vernon Irvin, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer will partner as Co-CEOs.

EVBG touched a new low of $61.20 this morning, before edging up to $61.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVBG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular