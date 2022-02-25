Markets
Everbridge Plunges As Q1 Outlook Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of enterprise software company Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) are down more than 39% Friday morning after the company's first quarter outlook came in below analysts' view.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $98.8 million-$99 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.18-$0.17.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.61 million in the first quarter.

Everbridge reported net loss of $10.5 million or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of $24.6 million or $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Excluding special items, loss per share was $0.05, that beat the analysts view of $0.18 loss per share.

Total revenue was $102.8 million, an increase of 36% compared to $75.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The consensus estimate stood at $102.13 million.

EVBG, currently at $28.21, touched a new low of $28.16 this morning.

