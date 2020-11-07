Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$71m leading estimates by 4.2%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.70 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:EVBG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Everbridge are now predicting revenues of US$337.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.65 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$333.2m and US$2.53 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$160, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Everbridge at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Everbridge is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Everbridge'shistorical trends, as next year's 34% revenue growth is roughly in line with 30% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% next year. So although Everbridge is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Everbridge. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$160, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Everbridge going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Everbridge you should know about.

