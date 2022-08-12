Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insiders need another US$720k to breakeven on a US$1.5m stock purchase even after recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$1.5m worth of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 10% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$720k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Everbridge

The Lead Independent Director Bruns Grayson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$671k worth of shares at a price of US$67.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$34.97). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.70k shares for US$1.5m. But insiders sold 6.45k shares worth US$1.0m. Overall, Everbridge insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:EVBG Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Everbridge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Everbridge shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Everbridge Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Everbridge insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Everbridge insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Everbridge. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Everbridge you should know about.

Of course Everbridge may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.