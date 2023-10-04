Everbridge (FRA:2E7) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 27.18

The average one-year price target for Everbridge (FRA:2E7) has been revised to 27.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 25.87 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.40 to a high of 38.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.64% from the latest reported closing price of 21.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everbridge. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2E7 is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 44,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,014K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2E7 by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,673K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 26.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2E7 by 37.83% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,535K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2E7 by 14.24% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,254K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2E7 by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2E7 by 27.00% over the last quarter.

