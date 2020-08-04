Everbridge (EVBG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Everbridge EVBG is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $62.9 million and $63.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric currently stands at $63 million, which indicates growth of 30.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s non-GAAP loss is anticipated between 20 cents and 22 cents per share. The consensus mark for loss has been steady over the past 30 days at 21 cents per share. Meanwhile, the company reported loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 44.5%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Everbridge’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect solid adoption of its critical event management (CEM) solutions amid the coronavirus outbreak.



In early April, the company’s Public Warning solution was adopted by the Norwegian government to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.



Moreover, in the United States, Everbridge partnered with the U.S. Army to lessen the impact of the pandemic on army staff, facilities, installations and offsite special events.



Additionally, the Boston deployed Everbridge’s platform to help keep its roughly 700K residents safe and informed about the coronavirus pandemic. Markedly, Everbridge serves a number of major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Charlotte, Denver and Washington, DC.



The aforesaid deals reflect strong uptake of Everbridge’s solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q2 Developments

Everbridge rolled out the coronavirus Return to Work software solution that enables organizations to manage the complexity of diverse city, state, and country guidelines and mandates as these prepare to bring back employees to the workplace. The solution also ensures compliance with a full audit trail.



The company also expanded its CEM solution in Europe that helps focusing on safe returns of people to offices and other public places following the lifting of coronavirus-related lockdowns.



Moreover, Orange County, CA-based UCI Health integrated the Everbridge MediNav solution with its My UCI Health mobile app. The app is currently the healthcare industry’s most advanced, turn-by-turn indoor navigation and positioning system.



Further, Siemens selected Everbridge’s CEM Platform to protect its workforce and operations against critical events of all kinds, including the coronavirus.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Everbridge has an Earnings ESP of +16.92% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

