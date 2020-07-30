Everbridge (EVBG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Everbridge (EVBG) closed the most recent trading day at $141.59, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had lost 3.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVBG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.98 million, up 30.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $261.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +30.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVBG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EVBG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

