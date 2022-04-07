Everbridge (EVBG), Atalait Tie Up to Provide CEM Solutions

Everbridge EVBG recently announced that it is partnering with Atalait, a leading managed technology services integrator, to provide Critical Event Management (CEM) and public warning solutions to organizations across Mexico and Latin America.



The ongoing pandemic and global political scenario have resulted in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable threat environment that poses a severe risk to business assets and people. The CEM program and strategy help businesses to respond strategically to these chaotic critical events and keep businesses and people safe and, in turn, protect revenue streams.



Everbridge has partnered with Atalait to aid businesses and government authorities across Mexico and Latin America to manage digital and physical critical events like IT disruptions, cyber-attacks, extreme weather, flooding and even the pandemic.



Everbridge and Atalait’s partnership has already garnered big customers like international healthcare provider BUPA México Compañía de Seguros S.A. de C.V and leading health services administrator Vitamédica S.A de C.V / Vitamédica Administradora S.A. de C.V., among others.

Increasing Clientele to Drive Everbridge’s Top Line

Everbridge’s unique CEM services help organizations digitally strategize their response so that they can act quickly and efficiently to the crisis, thus improving cost efficiencies that arise due to these critical events.



CEM has gained immense importance in the light of recent events that include the Russia-Ukraine war, threats of cyber-attacks and criminals on global assets, wildfires across the globe and the ongoing supply chain disruption.



Thereby, Everbridge’s CEM services are witnessing strong demand from U.S. states, federal and state agencies, and governments of multiple countries.



Several business organizations like Continental CTTAY have deployed Everbridge’s CEM solutions to integrate emergency and crisis response initiatives across its four global teams.



Continental, a global manufacturer of tires, automotive parts and industrial products, decided to build a unified single response and mitigation tool in crisis situations across all of its business locations worldwide, which are spread across 58 countries.



Everbridge is collaborating with Amazon AMZN Amazon Web services (“AWS”) to provide volunteer organizations, NGOs, and the local Ukrainian authorities with an out-of-band critical communications platform to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.



Everbridge’s Mass notification solution is now available on AWS. It utilizes Amazon’s wide array of services to deliver SMS, email and voice messaging to coordinate aid efforts.



Increased demand for Everbridge’s CEM services amid crises like the ongoing war is expected to drive the top line and attract ESG compliant investors to the business.



During the fiscal year 2021, Everbridge generated revenues of $368 million, up 36% from the prior year. It posted an adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, up 39% from 2020.



Everbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's shares have fallen 31.3% in the year-to-date period, compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry's and the Zacks Computer and technology sector's decline of 28.4% and 11.2%, respectively.

