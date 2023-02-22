Markets
Everbridge Drops As Outlook Below Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of critical event management solutions provider Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) are falling more than 4% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter outlook came in below analysts' view.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $106.3 million-$106.7 million and adjusted EPS to be about $0.13. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter.

Everbridge reported net profit of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter compared with a loss of $10.5 million last year.

The company had a loss per share of $0.15 in the quarter compared with loss of $0.27 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $17.7 million or $0.39 per share

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $117.1 million, up 14% year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter.

EVBG, currently at $32.94, has traded in the range of $24.10-$52.09 in the last 1 year.

