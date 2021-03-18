Everbridge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVBG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.10, changing hands as low as $132.37 per share. Everbridge Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVBG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.01 per share, with $178.9796 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.81.

