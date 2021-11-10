Everbridge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVBG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.31, changing hands as low as $137.74 per share. Everbridge Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVBG's low point in its 52 week range is $105.23 per share, with $178.9796 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.