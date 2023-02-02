Everbridge Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVBG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.41, changing hands as high as $35.24 per share. Everbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVBG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.10 per share, with $56.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.06.

