Everbay Requests Golden Board For Disclosures; Believes RemainCo Sale Price Inadequate

(RTTNews) - Everbay Capital LP, a New York-based alternative investment management firm, which manages funds which have been shareholders of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), released a new letter to the company's Board, following up on the letter it sent last week. In the new letter, Everbay expressed significant concerns regarding the transactions announced last week, including the sale of the company's casino real estate to Vici Properties Inc. (VICI) and the sale of the company's casino operations and tavern business to Chairman & CEO, Blake L. Sartini.

Everbay said the price of $2.75 per share for RemainCo is woefully inadequate. Also, there is no logical reason for these two transactions to be bundled, Everbay noted. Everbay urged Golden Entertainment to allow shareholders to vote on the real estate and RemainCo transactions separately, so that shareholders could choose to approve the real estate sale but reject the RemainCo sale.

