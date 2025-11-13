Markets
GDEN

Everbay Requests Golden Board For Disclosures; Believes RemainCo Sale Price Inadequate

November 13, 2025 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Everbay Capital LP, a New York-based alternative investment management firm, which manages funds which have been shareholders of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), released a new letter to the company's Board, following up on the letter it sent last week. In the new letter, Everbay expressed significant concerns regarding the transactions announced last week, including the sale of the company's casino real estate to Vici Properties Inc. (VICI) and the sale of the company's casino operations and tavern business to Chairman & CEO, Blake L. Sartini.

Everbay said the price of $2.75 per share for RemainCo is woefully inadequate. Also, there is no logical reason for these two transactions to be bundled, Everbay noted. Everbay urged Golden Entertainment to allow shareholders to vote on the real estate and RemainCo transactions separately, so that shareholders could choose to approve the real estate sale but reject the RemainCo sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GDEN
VICI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.