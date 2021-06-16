EverArc Holdings to buy Perimeter Solutions for about $2 bln

June 16 (Reuters) - EverArc Holdings Ltd EVRA.L said on Wednesday it would buy firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

