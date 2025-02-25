$EVER stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVER stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,538,677 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EVER:
$EVER Insider Trading Activity
$EVER insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,851 shares for an estimated $1,539,603.
- JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $241,902.
- JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $89,737.
- JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,000.
- JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,752 shares for an estimated $75,730.
- GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $71,275.
- JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,107 shares for an estimated $42,202.
$EVER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $EVER stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 768,928 shares (+428.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,370,870
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 640,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,794,239
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 615,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,311,161
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 610,225 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,198,397
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 588,911 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,772,330
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 504,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,076,579
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 441,815 shares (+2301.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,831,881
