$EVER stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVER stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,538,677 of trading volume.

$EVER Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EVER:

$EVER insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,851 shares for an estimated $1,539,603 .

. JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $241,902 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $89,737 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,000 .

. JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,752 shares for an estimated $75,730 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $71,275 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,107 shares for an estimated $42,202.

$EVER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $EVER stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

