Ever Reach Group Ups Annual Construction Cap

May 29, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:3616) has released an update.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has finalized additional construction services for a commercial project, resulting in a significant raise of their annual spending cap from RMB 0.9 million to RMB 14.4 million for 2024, with a new cap set at RMB 2 million for 2025. These construction contracts are categorized as continuing connected transactions and, while subject to reporting and review, do not require independent shareholder approval as per the Listing Rules.

