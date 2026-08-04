EVER Q2 Beat Earnings Estimates on Auto, Home Insurance Growth

EverQuote, Inc. EVER reported second-quarter 2026 operating net income per share of 65 cents, significantly exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. The bottom line increased 66.7% from the prior-year period level.

Total revenues rose 24.6% year over year to $195 million. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.

The quarterly results benefited from continued strength in the Automotive and Home & Renters insurance verticals, supported by higher variable marketing dollars and record adjusted EBITDA.

EverQuote, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

EVER’s Q2 Results in Detail

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical grew 23.3% year over year to $172.1 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.4 million. Our estimate was $170.5 million.

Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical increased 35.2% year over year to $23 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.4 million. Our estimate was $19 million.

Revenues in the Other insurance vertical declined 100% year over year.

Total costs and operating expenses rose 20.5% year over year to $171.6 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $164 million.

EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 25% year over year to $56.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 37.1% year over year to $30.1 million, which outpaced our estimate of $29.6 million.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $192.3 million, up 12.3% from the 2025-end level.

Total assets increased 4.3% from the 2025-end level to $341 million, while total stockholders' equity rose 7.9% from the 2025-end level to $256.8 million.

Cash from operations was $24.3 million, compared with $25.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

During the second quarter, EVER repurchased 0.578 million shares of its common stock for approximately $9.1 million.

EVER Offers Q3 2026 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, EverQuote guided revenues in the range of $198-$208 million.

Management expects variable marketing dollars in the $56-$59 million range, suggesting 23% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $28-$31 million

Zacks Rank

EVER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG reported second-quarter 2026 operating net income per share of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.6%. The bottom line also improved 6.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues declined 2.6% year over year to $298 million, primarily due to lower net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. Net premiums earned declined 2.6% year over year to $238.1 million, missing our estimate of $239 million. Meanwhile, net investment income decreased 2.5% year over year to $59.5 million. The figure was in line with our estimate of $59.3 million.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.84 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 and fell 12.1% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.7 billion marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The top line rose nearly 7.4% year over year on higher premiums earned.

Net premiums written decreased 1.8% to $1.6 billion, reflecting lower premiums in the Reinsurance segment, partially offset by growth in the Insurance segment. AXIS Capital’s underwriting income of $142.9 million decreased 24.5% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated to 93.1 in the quarter from 88.9 a year ago, reflecting higher catastrophe and weather-related losses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 93.2. Our estimate was 93.8.

NMI Holdings, Inc. NMIH reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which rose 13.1% year over year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 7.81%.

Revenues rose 8.1% year over year to $188 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $185 million by 1.73%. Primary insurance in force increased 5.8% to $227.1 billion. Net premiums earned increased 5.7% year over year to $157.5 million, reflecting continued expansion in the insured portfolio. Our estimate was $157 million. Net investment income climbed 21.6% to $30.3 million, providing another meaningful lift to the top line. Our estimate was $27 million.

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EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.