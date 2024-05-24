News & Insights

Stocks

Ever Harvest Group AGM: Resounding Shareholder Approval

May 24, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (HK:1549) has released an update.

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a strong shareholder turnout, where approximately 73.14% of the issued shares were represented. During the meeting, all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the reappointment of auditors, were overwhelmingly approved with more than 99% votes in favor. These results underscore shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:1549 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.