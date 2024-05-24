Ever Harvest Group AGM: Resounding Shareholder Approval

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (HK:1549) has released an update.

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a strong shareholder turnout, where approximately 73.14% of the issued shares were represented. During the meeting, all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the reappointment of auditors, were overwhelmingly approved with more than 99% votes in favor. These results underscore shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

