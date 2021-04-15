Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 29% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 29% share price drop in the last month. Of course, over the longer-term many would still wish they owned shares as the stock's price has soared 123% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider Ever-Glory International Group as a highly attractive investment with its 10.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Ever-Glory International Group has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGM:EVK Price Based on Past Earnings April 15th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Ever-Glory International Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Ever-Glory International Group's Growth Trending?

Ever-Glory International Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 163% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 74% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 21% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Ever-Glory International Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Ever-Glory International Group's P/E?

Shares in Ever-Glory International Group have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Ever-Glory International Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ever-Glory International Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

