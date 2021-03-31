Ever-Glory FY Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the full year of 2020 rose to $3.3 million or $0.22 per share from $1.3 million or $0.09 per share for the full year of 2019.

Income from operations for the full year of 2020 increased by 19.5% to $4.1 million from $3.5 million for the full year of 2019.

Annual total sales were $267.4 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $383.1 million in the full year of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a 39.9% decrease in our wholesale business and a 20.1% decrease in retail business.

