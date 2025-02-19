Ever After Foods and Bühler Announce Collaboration to Advance Scalable Cultivated Meat Production

Ever After Foods and Bühler announce collaboration to scale cultivated meat production efficiently and sustainably.

Quiver AI Summary

Ever After Foods (EAF) and Bühler have announced a partnership aimed at revolutionizing cultivated meat production on a global scale. They are developing a commercial-scale system that allows for cultivated meat production at significantly lower costs and efficiency levels compared to existing technologies. EAF's proprietary edible packed-bed (EPB™) technology is designed to meet the specific needs of the cultivated meat sector, promoting sustainability and food security while addressing the challenges of a growing population's protein demands. Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of EAF, emphasized the importance of moving beyond pharmaceutical-based technologies in favor of food-specific solutions. The collaboration aims to provide tailored solutions that significantly reduce production costs while enhancing taste and nutritional value, setting the stage for a scalable and efficient cultivated meat industry.

Potential Positives

Ever After Foods has announced a collaboration with Bühler to develop a commercial-scale cultivated meat production system, which could revolutionize the industry by enabling production at ten-fold lower scale than existing technologies.

The partnership aims to significantly reduce production costs by over 90%, allowing cultivated meat producers to achieve unprecedented production efficiency.

Ever After Foods' technology promises enhanced nutritional value and superior flavor for cultivated meat products, ensuring an exceptional replication of conventional animal-derived meat.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details regarding the timeline for commercialization of the cultivated meat production system, which could affect stakeholder confidence in the project's immediacy and viability.

There is no mention of regulatory approvals or challenges, which are critical for the cultivated meat sector and could pose significant barriers to market entry.

While Ever After Foods claims to reduce production costs by over 90%, the absence of data supporting this claim may raise skepticism among potential investors and partners about the feasibility of these assertions.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Ever After Foods and Bühler?

Ever After Foods and Bühler are partnering to develop a scalable cultivated meat production system to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

How does Ever After Foods' technology benefit cultivated meat production?

The technology enables over 90% cost reduction and enhances production efficiency while maintaining high nutritional value and flavor.

What is the goal of the cultivated meat production system?

The goal is to create a commercial-scale production system that addresses food security and environmental challenges in the protein supply chain.

What types of meat can Ever After Foods produce?

Ever After Foods can produce muscle and fat tissues for beef, chicken, duck, and fish cells, mimicking traditional meat in taste and texture.

How does this collaboration impact food sustainability?

This partnership aims to scale cultivated meat production sustainably, helping to reduce the overall environmental footprint of the food industry.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PLUR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



KEMPTTHAL, Switzerland and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodtech innovator



Ever After Foods



(EAF) and global food leader



Bühler



today announced an expansive cultivated meat collaboration to help food producers around the globe produce cultivated meat efficiently at mass scale. Bühler and Ever After Foods will work together to bring a commercial-scale cultivated meat production system, which allows commercial production at ten-fold lower scale than existing technologies, to market.





Bühler aims to foster the development of equipment to enable market-ready, sustainable, healthy, and affordable cellular products that can address increasingly complex food system challenges, reduce environmental impact and improve food security. Ever After Foods provides the technology to deliver commercial-scale production systems specifically designed to meet the needs of the cultivated meat sector.





“The global food chain faces significant challenges if we are to successfully and sustainably feed our growing population. How we produce and consume protein will continue to change, and requires a transition of our protein system to deliver this. Powering cultivated meat production at scale with a patented production system, Ever After Foods will help the food industry keep pace with the protein demands of a growing global population,” noted Ian Roberts, CTO at Bühler.





Dedicated to leading a new era of scalability and sustainability for cultivated meat, Ever After Foods is working closely with select cultivated meat companies and top leaders in the food industry to accelerate the development and global deployment of its proprietary edible packed-bed (EPB™) technology platform. Ever After Foods is actively creating scalable production solutions for clients, and its collaboration with Bühler will pave the way for dedicated and continued support of production solutions in the sector.





“The cultivated meat industry must move beyond relying on pharma-based technologies and adopt solutions specifically designed for food production,” said Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods. “Our strategic collaboration with Bühler, a global leader in food equipment, is a critical step toward delivering scalable and efficient technologies that empower cultivated meat producers and food companies to bring their products to market. Together, we are driving the development of tailored solutions to sustainably scale cultivated meat production.”





With Ever After Foods, cultivated meat producers can reduce production costs by over 90% while achieving unparalleled production efficiency. Alongside these advancements, Ever After Foods’ platform offers key biological advantages, including enhanced nutritional value and superior flavor.





The company has successfully demonstrated its technology in collaboration with industry partners enabling the natural production of both muscle and fat tissues for beef, chicken, duck, and fish cells. This ensures an exceptional replication of conventional animal-derived meat in taste, texture, and overall experience. Ever After Foods provides the cutting-edge production platform partners need to scale and achieve high-yield cultivated meat production.







About Bühler







Bühler holds a leading position in the global food and feed industry, contributing to feeding over 2 billion people every day. Bühler brings expertise in processing technologies, a deep knowledge of the cost competitive food and feed markets, and global access to those markets. Bühler is supporting new applications and technology developments in these fields, that would allow to considerably reduce the environmental footprint of the food and feed industry.







About Ever After Foods







Ever After Foods is transforming cultivated meat production with its proprietary technology platform, designed to create scalable and cost-efficient production systems. By producing slaughter-free, ethical, and delicious premium meat products, Ever After Foods is paving the way for a sustainable future. Committed to bringing cultivated meat to the mass market, the company is redefining how cultivated meat is produced at scale.





Learn more at



https://everafterfoods.com/



.











Contact:







Erica M. Camilo





(610) 639-5644







erica@connexacommunications.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.