Events magazine Time Out launches share sale to cut debt

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

Food and events guide specialists Time Out Group Plc launched a 45 million pounds share issue on Friday, to pay off outstanding debt and give the company cash to ride out a coronavirus-led slump in advertising and the restaurant industry.

May 22 (Reuters) - Food and events guide specialists Time Out Group Plc TMOT.L launched a 45 million pounds share issue on Friday, to pay off outstanding debt and give the company cash to ride out a coronavirus-led slump in advertising and the restaurant industry.

The company, which has been forced to shut six of its Time Out Market outlets in North America and Europe due to lockdowns, also announced an open offer to raise about 4 million pounds ($4.88 million) at an issue price of 35 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8193 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More