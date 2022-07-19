Events group Hyve to sell Ukrainian business in management buy-out

Adds details, CEO comment, shares

July 19 (Reuters) - British exhibitions group Hyve HYVE.L said on Tuesday it is selling its Ukrainian unit to a group led by Anatoly Sushon, the Ukrainian business' managing director, as events in the country continue to be on hold following Russia's invasion.

The decision comes over three months after Hyve said it would sell its Russian business, citing warnings from customers that they would boycott its Western events if it continued to operate in the country.

While many British companies have exited Russia and suspended operations in Ukraine, Hyve is among the first London-listed firms to announce its exit from war-torn Ukraine.

"Both parties believe that by transitioning ownership to the experienced and committed local management team, the business will have the agility to recover for the future," Hyve's Chief Executive Officer Mark Shashoua said.

Hyve said it would receive up to 3 million pounds ($3.59 million) from the sale, which will be paid annually until September 2027 based on the Ukrainian operations' profitability.

The group's shares were down 1.7% at 63 pence as of 0800 GMT.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

