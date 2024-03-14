News & Insights

Eventbrite To Repurchase Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Shares; Stock Up Over 12%

March 14, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eventbrite, Inc. (EB), a global events marketplace, announced on Thursday that its Board has authorized the Class A share repurchase of up to $100 million.

The volume and timing of any repurchases will be subject to general market conditions, discretion of the management, and others.

The company currently expects to fund the repurchase from existing cash on hand.

As of December 31, 2023, Eventbrite had available liquidity of around $391.1 million.

Eventbrite had around 86,206,862 Class A shares and 15,661,433 Class B shares of outstanding as of February 29, 2024.

EB was trading up by 12.33 percent at $5.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

