Eventbrite Stock Slides as Coronavirus Outbreak Mutes Events Outlook

The event-ticketing company provided cautious guidance for 2020—just one more casualty of the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis, which is spurring more people to avoid travel and public events.

The event-ticketing company provided cautious guidance for 2020—just one more casualty of the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis, which is spurring more people to avoid travel and public events.

Eventbrite shares have tumbled to a new all-time low after the event-ticketing company provided cautious guidance for 2020—just one more casualty of the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis, which is spurring more people to avoid travel and public events.

For the first quarter, Eventbrite (ticker: EB) late Thursday reported revenue of $82.7 million, ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus at $78.7 million and the company’s guidance range of $75 million to $79 million. The company had a loss of $2.2 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), in the middle of the guidance range of break-even to a loss of $4 million. Paid tickets were 29 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter

Guidance disappointed. For the first quarter, Eventbrite sees revenue of $84 million to $88 million, below Street consensus at $90.2 million; the full-year outlook of $342 million to $359 million fell short of consensus at $365.3 million. The company projects adjusted Ebitda of between positive $1 million and a loss of $3 million for the quarter, and ranging from break even to a loss of $4 million for the full year, in all cases missing Street estimates.

“We have seen early evidence of event cancellations that appear to be associated with the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement, “and we expect the outbreak will impact live events and attendance in the near-term.”

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney today cut his rating on Eventbrite shares to Sector Perform from Outperform, trimming his price target on the shares to $17 from $23.

“We are stepping to the sidelines,” Mahaney writes in a research note. “In order to get more constructive we would want to see a clear path to sustained 15%-20% top-line growth, which we believe this market opportunity and Eventbrite’s competitive position within the market should support. While we believe the company is taking the right steps to return to healthy top-line growth, we see that as more of a 2021 (or beyond) event.” Mahaney cuts his 2020 revenue outlook by 3%, to $356 million, and trims his adjusted Ebitda forecast to a loss of $2.2 million from positive $11.4 million.

Meanwhile, shares of ticketing and events giant Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) are rocketing higher after the company posted fourth-quarter revenues of $2.89 billion, a little ahead of the Street consensus at $2.8 billion. On a conference call with analysts, the company played down the potential impact on its business from the virus issue.

Eventbrite shares are down 13%, at $14.83, in recent trading, and earlier today traded as low as $12.93, an all-time low. Live Nation is up 9.9%, at $63.50. The S&P 500 is down 1.3%.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.