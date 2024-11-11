Eventbrite management to meet virtually with B. Riley

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 14 hosted by B. Riley.
- Eventbrite reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus (13c)
- Eventbrite sees Q4 revenue $74M-$77M, consensus $75.47M
- Eventbrite sees FY24 revenue $322M-$326M, consensus $322.03M
