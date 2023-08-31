Eventbrite Inc - (EB) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 13.09

The average one-year price target for Eventbrite Inc - (NYSE:EB) has been revised to 13.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 12.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.59% from the latest reported closing price of 10.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.18%, an increase of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 90,761K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,500K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 3,136K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,781K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing an increase of 43.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 172.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,699K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 1,125.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,639K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 51.61% over the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.