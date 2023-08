Eventbrite Inc - (EB) Price Target Increased by 10.61% to 12.41

The average one-year price target for Eventbrite Inc - (NYSE:EB) has been revised to 12.41 / share. This is an increase of 10.61% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.82% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 92,581K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 7,451K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,011K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,595K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 38.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,490K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 46.93% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,333K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 84.39% over the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

