Eventbrite COO Lanny Baker To Leave; Backs Q4, Annual Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Eventbrite, Inc. (EB), an event management and ticketing website, announced on Thursday that its Chief Operating Officer Lanny Baker will leave the company, with effect from December 31, to join a new organization.

Subsequently, the company has initiated a search to find a new COO to replace Baker.

In addition, Eventbrite has reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and annual revenue outlook.

For the fourth quarter, the company still expects revenue of $74 to $77 million, while for the full year $322 to $326 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.