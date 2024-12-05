Eventbrite COO Lanny Baker to depart

Eventbrite (EB) announced that COO Lanny Baker plans to depart from the company, effective December 31 to accept a senior executive position outside of the organization. Baker will work closely with Eventbrite’s executive leadership team to transition his responsibilities, and the company has initiated a search to find his successor.
