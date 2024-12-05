News & Insights

Stocks

Eventbrite COO Lanny Baker to depart

December 05, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Eventbrite (EB) announced that COO Lanny Baker plans to depart from the company, effective December 31 to accept a senior executive position outside of the organization. Baker will work closely with Eventbrite’s executive leadership team to transition his responsibilities, and the company has initiated a search to find his successor.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.