Carlos Brito explains at Breakingviews' Aquanomics event in New York how the $153 bln brewer uses tools like reforestation and financing farmers to protect its core ingredient. As climate change worsens, he warns firms not at the table helping communities will end up on the menu.

Watch the video https://www.reuters.tv/l/P1LS

