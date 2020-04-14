Event organiser Hyve mulls equity raise to bolster liquidity amid pandemic

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

UK-based event organiser Hyve said on Tuesday it was considering raising equity among other options to shore up its balance sheet as it secured a debt commitment waiver for June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April 14 (Reuters) - UK-based event organiser Hyve HYVE.L said on Tuesday it was considering raising equity among other options to shore up its balance sheet as it secured a debt commitment waiver for June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has warned of a profit hit from the lockdowns, said last month it had drawn down 250 million pounds ($314 million) in credit facilities to bolster its short term liquidity.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters