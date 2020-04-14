Event organiser Hyve mulls equity raise to bolster liquidity amid pandemic

April 14 (Reuters) - UK-based event organiser Hyve HYVE.L said on Tuesday it was considering raising equity among other options to shore up its balance sheet as it secured a debt commitment waiver for June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has warned of a profit hit from the lockdowns, said last month it had drawn down 250 million pounds ($314 million) in credit facilities to bolster its short term liquidity.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

