Event Hospitality Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (AU:EVT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (EVT) has announced the issuance of 5,527 unquoted equity securities, which have been converted into ordinary fully paid shares as of November 18, 2024. This move may interest investors seeking opportunities in the ASX market, as it could impact the company’s financial and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:EVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.