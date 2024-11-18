News & Insights

Event Hospitality Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

November 18, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (AU:EVT) has released an update.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (EVT) has announced the issuance of 5,527 unquoted equity securities, which have been converted into ordinary fully paid shares as of November 18, 2024. This move may interest investors seeking opportunities in the ASX market, as it could impact the company’s financial and stock performance.

