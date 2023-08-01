EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Price Target Decreased by 6.37% to 15.58

The average one-year price target for EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) has been revised to 15.58 / share. This is an decrease of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 16.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.80 to a high of 18.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.63% from the latest reported closing price of 12.21 / share.

EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment Maintains 2.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.29%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVT is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 7,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,432K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 20.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 663K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 580K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 21.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 575K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 21.35% over the last quarter.

