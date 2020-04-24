Even With the Ride-Sharing Slump, Uber Stock Looks Pretty Good

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is weathering the coronavirus storm well. Even though it’s way off year-over-year, Uber stock has clawed most of the way back to its January prices.

Granted, its ride-sharing business came to a screeching halt with “stay at home” orders around the country. Worse, Uber has even said the virus has made it impossible to predict financials.

“Given the evolving nature of Covid-19 and the uncertainty it has caused for every industry in every part of the world, it is impossible to predict with precision the pandemic’s cumulative impact on our future financial results.”

Still, it appears Uber has priced in a good deal of negative and still offers long-term opportunity for three reasons.

One, the CEO has assured investors the company has enough cash to ride out the virus-induced slowdown. Two, Uber is seeing demand for Uber Eats and Uber Direct. Three, Uber was just given the green light to go after U.S. government contracts.

In fact, it’s now a vendor for the U.S. government, and can now go after $810 million in spending over the next five years, reports Bloomberg contributor Lizette Chapman.

“The U.S. expects to spend $810 million through 2025 on ride-hailing services,” according to an Uber spokesman, citing an estimate by the General Services Administration.

Uber Stock Can Weather the Storm

While the coronavirus has put a big dent in ridesharing, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is “well-positioned to weather this crisis and to emerge even stronger.”

He also noted Uber has $10 billion in unrestricted cash, and that none of the $5.7 billion in long-term debt is due any time soon. Should its ridesharing business fall 80%, the company could still finish 2020 with $5 billion in unrestricted cash, as reported by Barron’s contributor Eric J. Savitz.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu also says Uber will make it through. “We expect Eats to thrive, both in terms of volumes and profitability as food delivery captures restaurant frequentations.”

Better, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald, who has an overweight rating on UBER stock with a target of $42, notes, “two-thirds of Uber’s cost structure is variable, creating an automatic shock absorber against plummeting revenues.”

Uber Delivery Programs Drive Growth

For one, online food delivery has soared with millions of people stuck at home.

“During a March 19 investor call, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber Eats alone saw a 10x increase in the number of self-serve signups by restaurants between March 12 and March 19 than it does during a normal week,” says Yahoo Finance contributor Daniel Howley.

As Investorplace contributor Luke Lango notes:

“The broad bull thesis on the food delivery segment is pretty simple. Consumers are stuck at home, restaurants are closed, but consumers still have to eat. So, they will increasingly turn towards food delivery services during this exceptionally unique time. Top executives at many of these food delivery companies have said that demand for their services has skyrocketed over the past few weeks.”

Two, Uber is launching Uber Connect and Uber Direct.

With Uber Direct, the company can deliver products from non-food stores, like pet food, medication, and any supplies. Uber Connect is essentially a courier service with same-day delivery.

“Whether it’s a care package, a board game, or an extra roll of much-needed toilet paper, you can send it by requesting ‘Uber Connect’ in the Uber app.”

While the coronavirus will have a deep impact on UBER, the company is finding ways to still create a solid revenue stream. Plus, with a good amount of fear priced into the Uber stock, a confident CEO, new launches, and access to $810 million in government contracts, now may be the best time to buy.

Ian Cooper, an InvestorPlace.com contributor, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999. As of this writing, Ian Cooper did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Even With the Ride-Sharing Slump, Uber Stock Looks Pretty Good appeared first on InvestorPlace.

