Even with Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock down 10% this week, insiders who bought recently netted around US$191k

Insiders who bought Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 10% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$147k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$338k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Annexon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Douglas Love for US$147k worth of shares, at about US$2.45 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.63. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
NasdaqGS:ANNX Insider Trading Volume October 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Annexon

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Annexon insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$5.3m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Annexon Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Annexon insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Annexon (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

