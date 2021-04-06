Even With A 41% Surge Cautious Investors Are Not Rewarding FinVolution Group's (NYSE:FINV) Performance Completely

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 41% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 325% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, FinVolution Group may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

FinVolution Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:FINV Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think FinVolution Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For FinVolution Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like FinVolution Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% each year during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that FinVolution Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

FinVolution Group's recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of FinVolution Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for FinVolution Group that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on FinVolution Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

