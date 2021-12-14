Even though Viad (NYSE:VVI) has lost US$68m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 33% over 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) share price is 33% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 20% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 7.9% in three years.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Because Viad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Viad actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 48%. The stock is up 33% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VVI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Viad's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Viad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you would like to research Viad in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

But note: Viad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

