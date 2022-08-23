Even though Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) has lost US$129m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 661% over 5 years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) share price. It's 661% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 9.0% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 4.3% in a week. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While the stock has fallen 9.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Vericel wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Vericel saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 50% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Vericel, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:VCEL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

Take a more thorough look at Vericel's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Vericel shareholders did even worse, losing 47%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 50%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Vericel better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

