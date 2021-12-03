Even though Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has lost US$337m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 455% over 5 years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares for the last five years, while they gained 455%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months.

While the stock has fallen 4.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While Tandem Diabetes Care made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, Tandem Diabetes Care can boast revenue growth at a rate of 43% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 41% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Tandem Diabetes Care, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:TNDM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Tandem Diabetes Care

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tandem Diabetes Care shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 41% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tandem Diabetes Care is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

